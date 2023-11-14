'Will Ask Him To Say Sorry, It Was A Bad Joke': Shahid Afridi On Abdul Razzaq's Sexist Comment On Aishwarya Rai; WATCH

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday said that he will ask his ex-teammate Abdul Razzaq to apologise for his sexist comment on Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.

Razzaq is facing backlash in the cricketing fraternity and on social media after he took a jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Board using Aishwarya Rai's example.

Afridi was part of the event and was seen chuckling at Razzaq's joke on stage. But he has now clarified that he didn't hear what Razzaq said and will ask him to say sorry.

"We were sitting on stage during the program when Razzaq said something. I started laughing just like that, I couldn't hear or understand what exactly he said.

"Everyone started laughing over there. When I came home someone shared that clip with me. When I listened to it properly I realised it was wrong. I will message Razzaq now and ask him to say sorry. It was a bad joke, it shouldn't be done," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul was also seated alongside Razzaq and Afridi. He also clarified that they did not clap at Razzaq's comment.

“Dear brother, @SAfridiOfficial bhai and I did not clap in the clip to endorse what Abdul Razzaq said but it was in sarcasm. No1 there appreciated or endorsed what was said by him. It was ethically n morally wrong. Everyone has a different perspective and it’s always wrong to name people who r not even a part of the conversation,” Umar Gul wrote.

Razzaq was asked about the mismanagement and turmoil in the PCB which led to the national team's league stage exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Razzaq, while slamming the PCB's intentions, gave an example of the former Miss World which made everyone present in the event laugh but netizens on social media did not find anything funny in his comment.

What Razzaq said about Aishwarya Rai

"I'm talking about their (PCB's) intention here. I knew when I was playing that my captain Younis Khan's intentions were good. I took confidence and courage from that and thanks to Allah I could deliver for Pakistan cricket.

"If you think that I will get married to Aishwarya (Rai) to have a well-mannered and virtuous child, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first," Razzaq said in Urdu which led to a loud cheer from the audience.

