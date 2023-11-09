 CWC 2023: 'No Freedom, Too Many Restrictions In India', Alleges Abdul Razzaq Even As Pak Players Enjoy Time Away From Cricket
During a television show, Abdul Razzaq said that the security in India is too tight and the players are always stuck in hotels. A player cannot perform his best due to so many restrictions.

Updated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Abdul Razzaq and Pakistan players spending time away from cricket at game zone. | Twitter | File

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is gaining ire from Indian cricket fans on the internet over his remarks about the security of foreign players while playing in India.

He said that there is no freedom for players to go outside their hotel rooms in India due to security reasons which hampers the performance of players in the tournament.

'There is no freedom in India'

Abdul Razzaq said, "There is no freedom in India, you cannot go out of hotels and enjoy yourself. The security in India is too tight and you are always stuck in hotels. A player needs freedom and he cannot perform when there are so many restrictions on him."

He has been hitting the headlines in the recent past over his controversial remarks against India which is hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan players spotted at a gaming zone in Chennai

Pakistani players spend time away from cricket in Chennai & Kolkata

But contrary to Razzaq's claims, the Pakistani team has been spending time away from cricket at various places in the country.

The players were spotted at a game zones, taking their time out from the packed schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup matches and practice sessions.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed and others were spending quality time away from cricket and trying their hands at bowling at the game zone in Chennai.

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali was also spotted at a game zone with his family in Kolkata. He was seen with his daughter riding a game horse at the game zone.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali with his daughter at a game zone in India.

Last month, the entire team went out for a lavish dinner at a famous restaurant in Hyderabad and also clicked pictures with the staff over there.

The players have themselves said that they have been looked after really well in India.

Hence, the claim of Abdul Razzaq that players' movement is restricted to only hotel rooms is not true. The team members have been spotted at the game zone several times during the tournament in India.

'When I used to play cricket, India were afraid of Pakistan'

At the same television show, Abdul Razzaq earlier said, "When I used to play cricket, India were afraid of Pakistan. They were so timid that they ran away and refused to play against Pakistan because we used to dominate them and defeat them in one-sided matches." Pakistani fans are supporting Abdul Razzaq over his remarks on security for players in India. However, Indian cricket fans are slamming Abdul Razzaq over his remarks on tight security impacting the performance of players in India.

Pakistan is reeling under terrorist attacks

Abdul Razzaq should first look at the security situation in their own country and then comment about India. Pakistan is reeling under terrorist attacks which occur on a regular basis in the country. Terrorist attacks are on the rise in the country and many incidents of such attacks have unfolded in the recent past. On the World Cup front, Pakistan has not yet qualified for the semi-finals.

Pakistan's stand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The qualification of the Pakistani team in the semis depends on today's Sri Lanka vs New Zealand clash. The two teams are facing each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There are three teams in the fray to qualify as the fourth team in the semi-finals. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are having a close competition to qualify for the semi-finals. New Zealand has won the toss and elected to bowl first in clash against Sri Lanka.

