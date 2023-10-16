CWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss To India

Abdul Razzaq has warned Pakistan after losing to India. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has made a stunning remark after Babar Azam's men succumbed to a seven-wicket loss against India in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Razzaq indirectly stated that the entire team and the coaching staff could suffer the same fate as it happened to Bob Woolmer during the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

Woolmer, who served as Pakistan's coach during the 2007 World Cup at the Caribbean, died under suspicious circumstances midway through the tournament. Pakistan also had a forgettable campaign that year, notably losing to Ireland and exited the tournament in the group stage of the tournament.

Speaking to a local sports channel, Razzaq stated:

"Pakistan mein jo Bob Woolmer ka haal hua tha, vahi haal hoga. Jin Jin logon ki vajah se Pakistan yeh match haara hai, unhein resign karke chale jaana chahiye. Inke paas na acche fast bowlers hain ya spinners. Yeh sab us stage mein hain jahan inko performance deni chahiye. Confidence ki baat tab aati hai jab kam cricket kheli ho. Abhi toh saal mein itne matches hote hain."

("He’ll meet the same fate as Bob woolmer. Players who were responsible for the defeat should resign. They don't have good fast bowlers or spinners. Players are at a stage where they must deliver and the question of confidence comes when they have had less cricket. But now players play so many games over a year."

Former Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq says what happened with Bob Woolmer will happen again.



Is there a threat to current Pakistani coach Mickey Arthur's @Mickeyarthurcr1 life?



If something happens to Mickey Arthur during the tournament, then entire Pakistan Team should be… pic.twitter.com/8EU9R5jdpI — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) October 15, 2023

Babar Azam rues batting collapse for defeat to India:

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rued the absence of partnerships behind the seven-wicket loss and felt they weren't spot on with the ball either. He stated:

"We started well, a good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build a partnership. Suddenly, there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball."

Pakistan will next face Australia on October 20th in Bengaluru.