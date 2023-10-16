 CWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss To India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss To India

CWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss To India

Abdul Razzaq has shot a warning to the Pakistan team players and coaching staff after 2023 World Cup loss to India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Abdul Razzaq has warned Pakistan after losing to India. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has made a stunning remark after Babar Azam's men succumbed to a seven-wicket loss against India in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Razzaq indirectly stated that the entire team and the coaching staff could suffer the same fate as it happened to Bob Woolmer during the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

Read Also
'Lopsided Affair': Pakistan Media Shred Babar Azam's Men After CWC 2023 Defeat To India
article-image

Woolmer, who served as Pakistan's coach during the 2007 World Cup at the Caribbean, died under suspicious circumstances midway through the tournament. Pakistan also had a forgettable campaign that year, notably losing to Ireland and exited the tournament in the group stage of the tournament.

Speaking to a local sports channel, Razzaq stated:

"Pakistan mein jo Bob Woolmer ka haal hua tha, vahi haal hoga. Jin Jin logon ki vajah se Pakistan yeh match haara hai, unhein resign karke chale jaana chahiye. Inke paas na acche fast bowlers hain ya spinners. Yeh sab us stage mein hain jahan inko performance deni chahiye. Confidence ki baat tab aati hai jab kam cricket kheli ho. Abhi toh saal mein itne matches hote hain."

("He’ll meet the same fate as Bob woolmer. Players who were responsible for the defeat should resign. They don't have good fast bowlers or spinners. Players are at a stage where they must deliver and the question of confidence comes when they have had less cricket. But now players play so many games over a year."

Read Also
Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Babar Azam After India Crush Pakistan In...
article-image

Babar Azam rues batting collapse for defeat to India:

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rued the absence of partnerships behind the seven-wicket loss and felt they weren't spot on with the ball either. He stated:

"We started well, a good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build a partnership. Suddenly, there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball."

Pakistan will next face Australia on October 20th in Bengaluru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cricket Confirmed For Return In 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket Confirmed For Return In 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Delhi Sach Mein Dil Waalon Ki Hai', Rashid Khan Credits Crowd Support Behind...

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Delhi Sach Mein Dil Waalon Ki Hai', Rashid Khan Credits Crowd Support Behind...

Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Lands In Kolkata As Enthusiastic Crowds Welcome Him; Watch

Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Lands In Kolkata As Enthusiastic Crowds Welcome Him; Watch

CWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After...

CWC 2023: 'They’ll Meet The Same Fate As Bob Woolmer', Abdul Razzaq’s Shocking Remark After...

CWC 2023: Biggest Upsets Created Against England In World Cup History

CWC 2023: Biggest Upsets Created Against England In World Cup History