Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Babar Azam After India Crush Pakistan In Ahmedabad; Watch Video

Babar Azam had a fanboy moment in Ahmedabad on Saturday as he got a signed jersey from Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India bowled out Pakistan for 191 and then chased down the target in just 30.3 overs to win the match by 7 wickets and keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact.

Rohit & Bumrah star in Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53*) led the run chase under lights after Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the Indian bowlers triggered a Pakistan collapse as they fell from 155 for 2 to 191 all out in 42.5 overs.

Bumrah (2/19 in 7 overs), Siraj (2/50 in 8 overs), Kuldeep (2/35 in 10 overs), Hardik Pandya (2/34 in 6 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/35 in 9.5 overs) were relentless in their pursuit of choking the opposition into submission.

The head-to-head record between India and Pakistan at ODI World Cups now stands at 8-0 in favour of the Men in Blue.

Kohli obliges to Babar's request

While Indian the players were busy celebrating the win, Kohli was seen having a chat with Babar before the Pakistan skipper asked for an autographed jersey.

Kohli was more than happy to oblige to Babar's request and promptly gave him his jersey after signing it.

Batting failure leads to Pakistan's demise

Babar meanwhile, wasn't too happy with Pakistan's batting performance and blamed the collapse for his team's first defeat in this edition.

"We started well. Good partnership between me and Imam. We wanted to play normal cricket (me and Rizwan). Suddenly we had a collapse and didn't finish well.

"The way we started, wanted to target 280-290. With the new ball we are not upto the mark. The way Rohit is playing - he played an outstanding innings," Babar said after the match.

