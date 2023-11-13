 'Agar Main Aishwarya Rai Se Shaadi Karu...': Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq Faces Flak For Sexist Remark; Watch
Abdul Razzaq, while slamming the PCB's intentions, gave an example of the former Miss World which made everyone present in the event laugh but netizens on social media did not find anything funny in his comment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in the news for all the wrong reasons once again after he made a distasteful comment involving Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

Razzaq was asked about the mismanegement and turmoil in the Pakistan Cricket Board which led to the national team's league stage exit from the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Controversial Razzaq strikes again

"I'm talking about their (PCB's) intention here. I knew when I was playing that my captain Younis Khan's intentions were good. I took confidence and courage from that and thanks to Allah I could deliver for Pakistan cricket.

"Right now a lot of talk here is surrounded around the Pakistan team and the players' performances in the World Cup. I think we do not have the intention to polish and develop the players.

"If you think that I will get married to Aishwarya (Rai) to have a well-mannered and virtuous child, then that can never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first," Razzaq said in Urdu which led to a loud cheer from the audience.

Former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi were also seated alongside Razzaq and applauded his comment.

But netizens on social media slammed Razzaq for making such a remark on the Indian star.

Pakistan cricket team and the board has been facing a lot of backlash from fans and former cricketers back home after they suffered five defeats out of 9 ODIs in the World Cup, including a heavy loss against arch-rivals India.

There have been reports doing the rounds in Pakistani media that the PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf might sack Babar Azam as the captain and make sweeping changes in the team after their flop show in India.

