Abdul Razzaq clears the air on controversial Hardik Pandya remarks: 'Just said there is scope for improvement'

Former Pakistan all rounder Abdul Razzaq is known for his controversial comments when it comes to Indian cricketers. From calling Jasprit Bumrah a baby bowler to stating Hardik Pandya is nothing like Kapil Dev, Razzaq is not new to causing tension with his bold statements.

Razzaq, recently spoke up about his contentious comments against all-rounder Pandya. Speaking about his comments on Pandya, the former cricketer said that his comments were taken out of context and misinterpreted by the media. The former Pakistani all-rounder lavished admiration on Pandya.

"My earlier statement on Hardik Pandya was taken the wrong way. I didn't mean it. As a cricketer, I just said there is scope for improvement in him (Pandya). I didn't comment on a player who is from India, England, or Australia. I just said things as a cricketer. If Kapil Dev says that he wants to give advice to Abdul Razzaq, I will take this statement positively."

“He can work on a couple of things which according to him, are areas of improvement - in terms of foot movement, bat movement, and how to judge a delivery before it is bowled. That was what I meant earlier. That was just a statement as a former all-rounder. People took it the wrong way and criticised me as well,” he added.

Hardik Padnya, is all set to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, where they will open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Friday.