Babar Azam Leaked Chat Row: After Calling Out Zaka Ashraf's 'Ghatiya Harkat', Shahid Afridi Praises PCB Chairman In Lahore Meet

Shahid Afridi met PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi surprisingly met PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf, days after slamming him for allegedly leaking Babar Azam's WhatsApp chats. According to PCB's official X handle, the ex-Pakistan all-rounder is interested in working with Zaka Ashraf in the near future and wants to groom young cricketers moving forward. In turn, Afridi didn't hold back from praising Ashraf for his efforts.

Zaka Ashraf came under fire for leaking the whatsapp conversations between Babar Azam and PCB's Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer. Afridi weighed in on the controversy, stating that it is a 'shameful move' and slammed Ashraf for leaking the captain's messages along with defaming him. He notably used the phrase 'Ghatiya Harkat' while speaking to Samaa TV.

پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے سابق کپتان شاہد آفریدی کی پی سی بی منیجمنٹ کمیٹی کے چیئرمین ذکا اشرف سے ملاقات۔

ملاقات پی سی بی ہیڈ کوارٹر قذافی اسٹیڈیم لاہور میں ہوئی۔

ذکا اشرف کی جانب سے شاہد آفریدی کی کرکٹ کی خدمات کی تعریف۔

شاہد آفریدی پاکستان کے ہیرو اور سپر اسٹار ہیں، ذکا اشرف۔

According to PCB media's official handle on X, Afridi met the chairman chairman at the headquarters Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. In turn, Ashraf praised Afridi's initiative and agreed that the development of Pakistan's young cricketers is incredibly important.

"Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi met with PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf. The meeting was held at PCB Headquarters Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Zaka Ashraf praises Shahid Afridi for his services to cricket. Shahid Afridi is the hero and superstar of Pakistan, Zaka Ashraf. We will be happy to work with you, Zaka Ashraf. Shahid Afridi praises Zaka Ashraf for his efforts. Shahid Afridi expressed interest in grooming young cricketers. Capitalizing on the talent of young cricketers is very important, Shahid Afridi."

Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign on a knife's edge:

As far as Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign goes, it remains on a knife's edge as they only have 3 victories from 7 matches. Babar Azam's men broke their losing streak with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

The 1992 World Cup winners will face New Zealand on Saturday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A win for either side will boost their semi-final prospects significantly.