Why Was Pakistani Batter Muneeba Ali Given Run-Out During IND W VS PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Clash? Reason Explained

A dramatic run-out dismissal during the second innings of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo triggered a wave of controversy, as Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali was sent back in a moment that left players fuming and fans divided.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of Pakistan’s innings while chasing 248 at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Muneeba Ali was struck on the pads by Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur, and while the appeal for LBW was turned down, what followed proved far more eventful. Muneeba, seemingly unsettled by the appeal, began to wander out of her crease. While she had initially grounded her bat, just as the direct throw from the fielding side hit the stumps, her bat had lifted into the air.

The third umpire conducted a detailed review and ultimately gave her out, sparking strong reactions from the Pakistan camp. Muneeba remained standing near the boundary line in disbelief, while captain Fatima Sana was seen engaging in a tense conversation with the fourth umpire, clearly upset with the decision. Despite the protests, Muneeba had no choice but to leave the field, and Sidra Amin came in to replace her at No.3.

Why Was the Decision Correct?

The controversial moment led many fans to question the ruling, but as per the Laws of Cricket, the decision was technically correct.

According to Law 30.1.1, "A batter shall be considered to be out of her ground unless some part of her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end." Muneeba had momentarily grounded her bat, but at the exact moment the bails were dislodged, her bat was in the air, leaving her vulnerable to a run-out.

Some fans pointed to Law 30.1.2, which offers a layer of protection to batters who lose contact with the ground after having grounded their bat or body during running or diving. However, that clause did not apply in Muneeba’s case, as she was neither running nor diving, but had merely stepped out and lifted her bat.

Therefore, based strictly on the rulebook, the third umpire’s decision to overturn the initial not-out call and declare Muneeba run-out was in full compliance with cricket laws.

A Teachable Moment

While unfortunate for Muneeba and Pakistan, the incident serves as a valuable reminder for players at all levels. In cricket, maintaining ground contact until the ball is clearly dead is crucial, especially under the sharp eyes of international umpires and cameras. The smallest lapse in concentration, even lifting the bat momentarily, can result in dismissal.

In the end, the third umpire’s decision, though controversial, was not only justified but textbook in its application of the law. It may have sparked outrage in the moment, but it also reinforced the importance of clarity and awareness in the heat of battle on the biggest stage.