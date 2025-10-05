Tempers Flare As Yash Thakur & Yash Dhull Get Into Heated Exchange During Fiery Irani Cup Clash; Video 

Image: Nihari Korma/X

The usually composed and traditional setting of Indian domestic cricket turned hostile on the final day of the Irani Cup 2025, as tempers flared between Yash Thakur of Vidarbha and Yash Dhull from the Rest of India side. The duo nearly came to physical blows in a heated moment following Dhull’s dismissal, forcing the on-field umpires to step in and calm the situation.

The incident took place during the 63rd over of Rest of India’s second innings at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Thakur bowled a short-pitched delivery, which Dhull attempted to upper-cut, only to mistime it and offer a catch to Atharva Taide. Dhull, who was nearing a century with 92 off 117 balls, was clearly frustrated with his dismissal. But what followed caught everyone by surprise.

As Thakur celebrated the crucial wicket with visible aggression, Dhull appeared to take offense. He turned and began walking straight toward the bowler, who held his ground. In a matter of seconds, the two were standing face-to-face, visibly exchanging words, with the tension escalating dangerously. Before the confrontation could turn physical, umpires and players intervened, separating the pair and restoring order on the field.

Yash Dhull’s 92 Goes In Vain As Vidarbha Dominates Rest Of India To Clinch Irani Cup

Despite the heated exchange, Thakur quickly regained focus and made an immediate impact. On the very next ball, he dismissed Anshul Kamboj, accelerating Vidarbha’s path to victory. Rest of India’s resistance crumbled shortly after Dhull’s wicket, and Vidarbha went on to seal a 93-run win, claiming their third Irani Cup title.

The match had earlier been reignited by a gritty 104-run partnership between Dhull and Manav Suthar for the seventh wicket, giving Rest of India a flicker of hope in an intense run chase. But once that stand was broken, Vidarbha’s bowlers swiftly closed the game.

While Vidarbha’s triumph will be remembered for their bowling discipline and Dhull’s fighting knock, the match will also be remembered for the fiery altercation that briefly turned the cricket field into a battlefield. The incident has raised concerns about player conduct, even in the domestic circuit, and is likely to draw the attention of match referees and the BCCI.

For both Yash Thakur and Yash Dhull, young talents with bright futures, the episode is a reminder of the importance of channeling aggression constructively. Cricket thrives on passion, but the line between competitiveness and confrontation is thin, and staying on the right side of it is crucial, both for the spirit of the game and the careers of those who play it.