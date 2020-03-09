Why Man Utd’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in elite Fergie company after defeating Pep Guardiola's Man City

On Sunday night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined an elite club by becoming the first Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to pull off the league double against Manchester City.

The Blue Moon has risen since Ferguson’s retirement, with City winning three Premier League titles even as United resembled more of a digital agency than a football team.

Since he took over as interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure has been a mixed bag. From the highs of Paris to a 2-0 loss to Burnley at Old Trafford, OGS’ reign so far has made United fans fully contemplate the vagaries of life.

Yet, Solskjaer pulled off something his predecessors – Messrs Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho didn’t – the league double over Manchester City.