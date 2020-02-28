Bruno Fernandes Goals and Assists: The stats which show new Manchester United's huge influence

After making his debut on January 30, Bruno Fernandes has been the talk of the dressing room after putting up impressive performances in all his games for the club so far. While United has maintained a clean sheet in last six out of seven encounters in all competitions, Fernandes' impact can lead United to a season-changing performance as the Red Devils look forward to battling Chelsea for the top four spot in the Premier League.
In Europa League's last-32 second-leg fixture against Club Brugge, Fernandes was involved in three goals, scoring one and helping in the build-up for the other two.
Fernandes' two goals for United come from the penalties awarded to him. Converting the penalties to goals, the Portuguese now has a 100% penalty conversion rate at United.
Fernandes is also the first Portuguese since Nani in 2012 to net past the keeper in consecutive appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.
The 25-year-old midfielder was involved heavily in the clash against Brugge with 75 touches, three chance created and three out of four shots on target.
Watch Fernandes' highlights from last night's game below:
The Portuguese has also been crowned the man of the match four times while starting for United in four matches.
While Pogba is away due to injury, Fernandes has been filling in the French midfielder's shoes, citing to become the architect United desperately needed.
Arriving from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, Fernandes has bagged two goals and two assists in five games for his new club. And after last night's performance against Brugge in which United battered the Belgian club 5-0, Paul Scholes, the legendary United ginger hair midfielder is singing praises for the Portuguese, comparing him to the likes of Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney.
"He’s brought a lifeless attacking team to life," Scholes told BT Sport.
"You wonder where United would be if they’d signed him in the summer. He’s made a team that wasn’t all that watchable at times very watchable."
Scholes is widely impressed with everything Fernandes has done since his arrival.
"His creativity, his awareness on the pitch, before the ball comes he knows what’s happening. More often than not he makes the right pass. He’s sensational.
"He’s got goals in him, too, and you just wonder why nobody else came in for him or why we didn’t get him in the summer.
"You look at your Cantonas, your Wayne Rooneys, these people who are idolised by the fans, you hope that in future he can become a player just as good as them.
"Sometimes it can take one player to make a team click and he looks like that player."
The 5-0 European victory for United comes for the first time after 2013 when the Red Devils wrecked Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 in the Champions League group stages.
While United's next opponents for the Round-of-16 tie will be revealed after the European league draw on Friday, the club is fighting hard with Chelsea for a position in the top four and will against Everton in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Sunday, March 1.
