Bruno Fernandes Goals and Assists: The stats which show new Manchester United's huge influence

The Portuguese has also been crowned the man of the match four times while starting for United in four matches.

While Pogba is away due to injury, Fernandes has been filling in the French midfielder's shoes, citing to become the architect United desperately needed.

Arriving from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, Fernandes has bagged two goals and two assists in five games for his new club. And after last night's performance against Brugge in which United battered the Belgian club 5-0, Paul Scholes, the legendary United ginger hair midfielder is singing praises for the Portuguese, comparing him to the likes of Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney.

"He’s brought a lifeless attacking team to life," Scholes told BT Sport.

"You wonder where United would be if they’d signed him in the summer. He’s made a team that wasn’t all that watchable at times very watchable."

Scholes is widely impressed with everything Fernandes has done since his arrival.

"His creativity, his awareness on the pitch, before the ball comes he knows what’s happening. More often than not he makes the right pass. He’s sensational.

"He’s got goals in him, too, and you just wonder why nobody else came in for him or why we didn’t get him in the summer.

"You look at your Cantonas, your Wayne Rooneys, these people who are idolised by the fans, you hope that in future he can become a player just as good as them.

"Sometimes it can take one player to make a team click and he looks like that player."