Who is Bruno Fernandes? All you need to know about Manchester United target

Bruno Fernandes has caused quite a stir in the transfer market becoming a potential target for major clubs, especially, Manchester United. Before we step further, who is Bruno Fernandes? And why is he a target for Manchester United? Let us take a look at his profile.

Who is Bruno Fernandes?

The 25-year-old Portuguese footballer, Bruno Fernandes operates as a central attacking midfielder for Sporting Lisbon - a club in Portugal's football league, Primeira Liga.

Fernandes started his professional career in Italy, amassing Serie A totals of 119 matches and 15 goals for Udinese and Sampdoria after playing for Novara in Italy's second division league - Serie B.

It was in 2017 when the Portuguese star decided to head back home and play for Sporting Lisbon. The club signed him for £8.5 million reportedly, and a buyout clause of £100m.

Fernandes was elected Primeira Liga Player of the Year in his first two seasons and won the 2018-19 Taca de Portugal. In 2018-19, Fernandes scored 20 goals in 33 appearances. Since 2012, his total goals and assists tally is 88 and 69 respectively.

Proving his attacking abilities in the league, Fernandes bagged himself a spot in the national team and played for Portugal in 2016 Summer Olympics and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In the current season, Fernandes has 8 goals and 7 assists in 15 league appearances whereas, an additional 5 goals and 3 assists in five Europa League matches.