Who Was Tahir Mukhtar? Esports Player From Kashmir Spoke About No Future In Esports 2 Months Before Death

Tahir Mukhtar, popularly known as “TahirFuego” FF, passed away on January 31 at the age of 24. The Kashmir based esports player and content creator was found in a critical condition late at night at the GodLike Esports bootcamp. Tahir reportedly attempted self-harm. He was rushed to hospital and placed on a ventilator, but later succumbed to his injuries, news that has left countless followers and fellow gamers devastated.

In a November video, Tahir had spoke about the lack of future he sees in esports.

"This might be my last esports highlights. Why? Because I cannot see a future in esports. I am not going anywhere, just shifting my focus to content creation. I can promise you some next level content.," he said at the start of the video.

Tahir however had not shut down his future prospects in esports. A major player in the Indian community, the 24-year-old had promised that he would return should a 'cool' server come into play.

"As for esports, if a 'mast' server comes, I will also return. Because for the dream that I have grinded out and given last 5-6 years of my life, I cannot just leave it," he added.

Tahir’s presence went beyond competitive play; his engaging personality and content made him a memorable figure for many in the Free Fire space. He began his esports journey with teams such as Nigma Galaxy before becoming a regular fixture for GodLike Esports. In his rather short career, Tahir bagged a number of honours, with the esports and gaming community recognising his talents.

His teams secured third-place finishes at the Villager Esports Winter Masters and the Booyah Open 2021. Tahir also had a strong run at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.