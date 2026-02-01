Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector Over Next Decade

Image: ANI/X

During the Union Budget 2026 presentation on February 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a landmark initiative aimed at transforming India’s sports landscape. Highlighting the employment, skilling, and job opportunities within the sector, Sitharaman announced the launch of a Khelo India Mission to systematically nurture talent and revolutionize sports over the next decade.

Speaking on the floor, the Finance Minister stated, “The Sports Sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector over the next decade.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The proposed mission builds upon the existing Khelo India programme, which has focused on identifying and supporting young athletes across the country. The expanded initiative aims to enhance infrastructure, provide world-class training, and integrate research and innovation in sports science, coaching, and athlete development.