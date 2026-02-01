 Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector Over Next Decade
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUnion Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector Over Next Decade

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector Over Next Decade

During the Union Budget 2026, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Khelo India Mission, a decade-long initiative to transform India’s sports sector. Aiming to nurture talent systematically, the mission will expand employment, skilling, and job opportunities in sports, building on the existing Khelo India programme and promoting athlete development, infrastructure, and professional growth nationwide

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

During the Union Budget 2026 presentation on February 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a landmark initiative aimed at transforming India’s sports landscape. Highlighting the employment, skilling, and job opportunities within the sector, Sitharaman announced the launch of a Khelo India Mission to systematically nurture talent and revolutionize sports over the next decade.

Speaking on the floor, the Finance Minister stated, “The Sports Sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector over the next decade.”

Read Also
Markets Open Slightly Lower Ahead Of Union Budget 2026, Metal Stocks Crash As Investors Stay...
article-image
Read Also
'Union Budget 2026-27 To Serve As Foundation For Viksit Bharat,' Says BJP; Congress Calls For...
article-image

The proposed mission builds upon the existing Khelo India programme, which has focused on identifying and supporting young athletes across the country. The expanded initiative aims to enhance infrastructure, provide world-class training, and integrate research and innovation in sports science, coaching, and athlete development.

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Six-Month Foreign Asset Disclosure, Dividend Exemptions, Healthcare And Eco-Tourism Initiatives
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Six-Month Foreign Asset Disclosure, Dividend Exemptions, Healthcare And Eco-Tourism Initiatives
Mission 2030: India Aims For Global Leadership In Cashew, Cocoa, & Sandalwood With Budget 2026-27
Mission 2030: India Aims For Global Leadership In Cashew, Cocoa, & Sandalwood With Budget 2026-27
Union Budget 2026: India To Host Global Big Cat Summit, Bringing Together 95 Nations
Union Budget 2026: India To Host Global Big Cat Summit, Bringing Together 95 Nations
GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 108 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees, Eligibility Criteria Here
GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 108 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees, Eligibility Criteria Here
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector...
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 'Khelo India Mission' To Transform Sports Sector...
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated Initiative To Boost Sports Goods...
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated Initiative To Boost Sports Goods...
Jarrell Miller's Wig Hilariously Flies Off Mid-Fight, 'Big Baby' Delights Fans By Tossing It Into...
Jarrell Miller's Wig Hilariously Flies Off Mid-Fight, 'Big Baby' Delights Fans By Tossing It Into...
Usman Tariq Fires Back At Cameron Green After 'Chucking' Gesture Sparks Controversy During PAK Vs...
Usman Tariq Fires Back At Cameron Green After 'Chucking' Gesture Sparks Controversy During PAK Vs...
Jean-Clair Todibo Sent Off After Grabbing Joao Pedro's Throat In Heated Chelsea vs West Ham Premier...
Jean-Clair Todibo Sent Off After Grabbing Joao Pedro's Throat In Heated Chelsea vs West Ham Premier...