IND vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi & Ayush Mhatre Falter In High-Pressure Super Six Clash

Image: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre

The much-anticipated India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six clash at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, saw two of India’s promising batters Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, fail to make an impact in a high-pressure encounter on February 1.

Indian captain Ayush Mhatre, who had drawn attention even before the match for skipping the customary handshake at the toss, endured a disappointing outing with the bat. Mhatre was dismissed for a duck, falling early and putting India on the back foot in a tense rivalry game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, regarded as one of India’s brightest batting talents, showed brief promise but could not convert his start into a substantial score. Suryavanshi managed 30 runs before being dismissed, failing to anchor the innings when India needed stability against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack.

The early dismissal of Mhatre and Suryavanshi’s inability to build a big partnership exposed India’s middle order to sustained pressure. Pakistan capitalized on the situation, maintaining tight lines and exploiting the conditions at Queens Sports Club effectively.

Despite the setback, Mhatre and Suryavanshi remain vital to India’s campaign, and their response in the upcoming matches will be crucial in shaping India’s U19 World Cup journey.