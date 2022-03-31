Who is Mukesh Choudhary? All you need to know about the CSK bowler

Mukesh Choudhary is a left-arm pacer from Maharashtra.

He made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league on Thursday.

Hailing from the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, Choudhary, 25, was bought by CSK for the base price of 20 lakhs during the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

Choudhary made his domestic debut against Railways in 2017. He then made his List A and T20 debut in the 2019 season.

He came into the spotlight with impressive performances in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:48 PM IST