IPL 2022: Who is Tushar Deshpande? All you need to know about the CSK bowler

Mumbai fast bowler Tushar Deshpande made his debut for four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in their 2022 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Deshpande, 26, was bought by CSK for the base Rs 20 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

The right-arm medium pacer was picked by IPL team Delhi Capitals in 2020 on the back of his stunning performances in domestic cricket during 2018 and 2019 season.

Deshpande made his first-class debut for Mumbai during the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy season. He then made his List A debut for Mumbai in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. He bagged his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket in the quarter-finals of the tournament in October 2018.

The following month, he was named as one of eight players to watch ahead of the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy.

Deshpande appears to be a promising prospect for CSK in the IPL and a good show in the cash-rich event this season can put him in the reckoning for the Indian team.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:03 PM IST