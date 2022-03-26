Watch video: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra felicitated before IPL 2020 opener between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The BCCI on Saturday felicitated India's Tokyo Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, national hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and other top athletes ahead of the IPL 2022 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chopra was handed a cheque of Rs 1cr by Indian board president Sourav Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Manpreet, who led the Indian team to bronze medal in Tokyo, received a cheque of Rs 1.25cr.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who also clinched a bronze at the 2020 Summer Games, received a cheque of Rs 25lakhs.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:14 PM IST