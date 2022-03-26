e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Watch video: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra felicitated before IPL 2020 opener between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Watch video: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra felicitated before IPL 2020 opener between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra | Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1

Neeraj Chopra | Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1

Advertisement

The BCCI on Saturday felicitated India's Tokyo Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, national hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and other top athletes ahead of the IPL 2022 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chopra was handed a cheque of Rs 1cr by Indian board president Sourav Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Manpreet, who led the Indian team to bronze medal in Tokyo, received a cheque of Rs 1.25cr.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who also clinched a bronze at the 2020 Summer Games, received a cheque of Rs 25lakhs.

ALSO READ

Watch Video: CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo releases new song ‘Number One’ Watch Video: CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo releases new song ‘Number One’
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:14 PM IST