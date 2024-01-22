Who Is Mohsin Naqvi? New Chairman Appointed By Pakistan Cricket Board To Replace Zaka Ashraf

Mohsin Naqvi | Credits: Twitter

Mohsin Naqvi has been reportedly appointed as the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday, January 22. He will take over the reins of the board following the resignation of former chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf after management committee in Lahore last week.

Pakistan Cricket is undergoing significant changes following their sixth-place finish in the league stage at the ODI World Cup in India, failing to qualify for the semifinal. PCB managing committee appointed Mohammad Hafeez as Director of Cricket ahead of Test tour of Australia.

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam resigned from leadership duties after Men in Blue disappointing World Cup campaign and PCB selection committee appointed Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood as T20I and Test captains respectively.

Now, the latest development is that Mohsin Naqvi has took over the chairmanship duties of Pakistan Cricket Board. The reports suggested Naqvi will be named officially after nod by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is also Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi is caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab

The newly appointed chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi is a politician and current caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab since January 2023.

The 45-year-old was one of the two nominees suggested by Hamza Shahbaz, leader of opposition in Provincial Assembly of Punjab. Naqvi's appointment as caretaker CM of Punjab was taken Pakistan's Election commission during a meeting chaired Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Apart from being politician, Mohsin Naqvi is a media mogul as he owns City 42 (formerly City Media Group). He founded his media company in 2009 and currently has six TV channels and one newspaper.

Mohsin Naqvi confirms the news of his appointment as PCB chairman

The news of Mohsin Naqvi being appointed as PCB chairman was broke out after he himself confirmed that he will be taking over the helm of the board.

Naqvi confirmed the news of his appointment while speaking to reporters after the meeting with managing committee.

“I will try to fix the issues affecting Pakistan cricket. Reforms in cricket are the need of the hour." the 45-year-old.

Currently, the things not well in Pakistan Cricket as there were reports of rifts and fights among the players and the management after team's defeat to New Zealand in the fourth T20I.

Recently, Pakistan sports ministry asked PCB not to offer full-time contract to Mohammad Hafeez as its Director of Cricket.

Also, Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick demoted their coaching duties to National Cricket Academy after ODI World Cup. However, they didn't join NCA and went on vacation.