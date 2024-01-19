'I Was Working For The Betterment Of Cricket': Zaka Ashraf Steps Down As PCB Chairman

Zaka Ashraf. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Zaka Ashraf has resigned as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and is no more in the frame to become the chief, according to Geo News. Ashraf succeeded Najam Sethi as the chairman of the PCB on July 6th, 2023, but has stepped down from his role.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way. Now it is up to Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place]," he said at the committee meeting, as quoted by Geo News.

