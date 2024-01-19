 'I Was Working For The Betterment Of Cricket': Zaka Ashraf Steps Down As PCB Chairman
Zaka Ashraf has stepped down as the chairman of PCB and is no longer in race to get the role again.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 09:37 PM IST
Zaka Ashraf. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Zaka Ashraf has resigned as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and is no more in the frame to become the chief, according to Geo News. Ashraf succeeded Najam Sethi as the chairman of the PCB on July 6th, 2023, but has stepped down from his role.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way. Now it is up to Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place]," he said at the committee meeting, as quoted by Geo News.

More to come..

