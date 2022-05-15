Who is Matheesha Pathirana? All you need to know about the CSK pacer

Matheesha Pathirana is a Sri Lankan right-arm medium pacer, who made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 15.

Pathirana, 19, joined the Chennai franchise as a replacement for New Zealand’s Adam Milne.

Also known as Junior Malinga for his sling action, Pathirana made his T20 debut for SLC Greys in the 2021 SLC Invitational T20 League.

Prior to his T20 debut, he was part of Sri Lanka's squad for the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup.

In January 2022, he was named in the Sri Lankan team for the 2022 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:53 PM IST