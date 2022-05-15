Who is Prashant Solanki? All you need to know about the CSK’s spinner

Prashant Solanki is a Mumbai-based leg-spinner, who made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 15.

Solanki, 22, was bought by the Chennai franchise for Rs 1.2cr during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Solanki made his List A debut for Mumbai in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking a five-wicket haul in the match. He made his T20 debut for Mumbai in the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His first-class debut for Mumbai came during the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:06 PM IST