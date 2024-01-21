 Who Is Lemi Berhanu Hayle? The Ethiopian Winner Of TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024
Who Is Lemi Berhanu Hayle? The Ethiopian Winner Of TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024

Lemi retained his TMM International Elite Men's trophy after crossing the finish line in two hours and seven minutes.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

Ethiopian long-distance runner Lemi Berhanu Hayle clinched his second successive title at the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday after finishing first in the International Elite Men's category.

Lemi beat stiff competition from compatriot Haymanot Alew (2:09:03) and Mitku Tafa (2:09:58) to retain his TMM trophy after crossing the finish line in two hours and seven minutes.

Who is Lemi Berhanu Hayle?

Lemi Berhanu Hayle, born on September 4, 1994, is an accomplished Ethiopian long-distance runner specialising in marathon events.

He rose to international prominence with a notable victory at the 2016 Boston Marathon, where he outpaced the competition and secured a significant win after beating defending champion and fellow Ethiopian, Lelisa Desisa.

article-image

Lemi's rise to fame

This triumph marked a breakthrough in his career and showcased his endurance and skill in the demanding discipline of marathon running.

Displaying remarkable form with a recent fifth-place finish and an impressive time of 2:05:48 in Amsterdam, Lemi brings a wealth of marathon experience, that made him a formidable contender in navigating the race dynamics in Mumbai effectively.

article-image

