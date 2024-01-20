TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 Live Updates & Visuals: Maximum City Puts Its Racing Shoes On For 19th Edition

representative pic

TATA Mumbai Marathon Preview:

The prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), widely regarded as Asia's premier running event, is set to make a grand return, attracting a massive turnout of over 50,000 participants.

The marathon will kick off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The event will witness a global gathering of runners, contributing significantly to the TMM's international appeal.

Leading the Indian contingent are Gopi T and Aarti Patil. Notably, the winners in both the men's and women's categories will receive a substantial prize of INR 5,00,000 each, along with an additional bonus of INR 2,00,000, further elevating the stakes of this highly anticipated marathon.

Race Start Timings

The Full Marathon of the Tata Mumbai Marathon commences at 5 am, originating from either Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Victoria Terminus.

The holding area at Azad Maidan opens its gates at 3 am, accessible through Gate 5A and Gate 4, closing at 4:45 am. The race concludes at OCS Chowki, with a cut-off time of 12:30 pm.

The elite race, featuring top international and Indian runners, begins at 7:20 am and concludes by 10:50 am.

TMM 2024 Route

Starting and finishing at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the route encompasses iconic landmarks such as Hutatma Chowk, Oval Maidan, Marine Drive, Babulnath Temple, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Worli Sea Face, Sea Link, Bandra Reclamation, Lilavati Hospital, Mahim Church, Siddhivinayak Temple, Century Bazaar, Nehru Science Centre, and Churchgate station, offering a challenging and scenic course for participants.