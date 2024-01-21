TMM 2024: 'True Mumbaikar Spirit On Display' As Local Kids Serve Refreshments To Runners; Watch Visuals

Mumbai woke up to the extravagant TATA Mumbai Marathon on Sunday morning with nearly 60,000 runners taking to the streets of the maximum city for the 19th edition of this event.

Hundreds of locals and visitors from all parts of the country lined up on the roads to cheer for the runners.

Some were even seen giving away refreshments like biscuits, fruits, water bottles to the runners and also encouraging them by playing music instruments as they went past them.

All this is being done free of cost by the locals themselves.

"So what we do over here is encourage everyone, who's coming taking time out and showing that energy on the road.

"So our kids are serving biscuits, my son is playing music just to encourage... TMM is doing a great job and we come every year to support all the elders, youngsters, everyone is on the road. And we are so proud of TMM," a resident said.

Several NGO have also collaborated with the TMM to highlight their respective cause in the marathon.

"We are fighting for animal liberation. We believe that not just dogs and cats but all other animals, especially farmed animals, they also deserve the right to live. Free from unnecessary sufferings that humans cause.

"And we know that a human can be healthy and happy through all stages of life on a plant-based diet. We believe there is no excuse to harm and kill animals just because we like the way they taste," Animal Save India NGO's Rajeshwar Singh tells FPJ.