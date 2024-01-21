 Veteran Lyricist Gulzar, 89, Participates In TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024; Runners Touch His Feet (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVeteran Lyricist Gulzar, 89, Participates In TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024; Runners Touch His Feet (WATCH)

Veteran Lyricist Gulzar, 89, Participates In TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024; Runners Touch His Feet (WATCH)

The 89-year-old lyricist was seen participating in the marathon along with youngsters, who were overjoyed to walk along with the legend

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
article-image

As the annual TATA Mumbai Marathon kicked off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday morning, legendary Indian lyricist Gulzar was seen as one of the enthusiastic participants in the global event. Runners from not just India but across the globe gathered outside CSTM and were seen beginning their sprint with full fervour as the guns were fired and the event was flagged off.

The 89-year-old lyricist was seen participating in the marathon along with youngsters, who were overjoyed to walk along with the legend.

Several marathoners were seen touching Gulzar's feet and greeting him, and the lyricist too obliged them with pleasantaries. A number of young volunteers and runners escorted him on the track as the marathon was flagged off.

Several photos and videos of Gulzar's participation have surfaced on the internet with netizens lauding his spirit and appreciating his determination.

Read Also
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 Live Updates & Visuals: Star-Studded Elite Lineup Takes To The 42Km Course
article-image

The TATA Mumbai Marathon is one of the biggest annual events in the city and several celebs are seen participating in it every year. Among the regulars at the marathon are Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Soman, and others.

This year, around 59,000 participants have registered for the marathon, which was flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Among the celebs expected to participate this year are Kalki Koechlin, Rahul Bose, Nikita Dutta, Tara Sharma, Milind Soman, and others.

The total prize money for the winners is set at a whopping US $405,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Lyricist Gulzar, 89, Participates In TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024; Runners Touch His Feet...

Veteran Lyricist Gulzar, 89, Participates In TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024; Runners Touch His Feet...

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Actress Thanks Cops For Arresting Man Who Created Her Morphed Video

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Actress Thanks Cops For Arresting Man Who Created Her Morphed Video

How I Met My Partner: Sheeba Opens Up About Her Husband Director Akash Deep

How I Met My Partner: Sheeba Opens Up About Her Husband Director Akash Deep

Cooking Up A Storm: Actor Prajakta Koli Is Very Conscious about THIS Meal

Cooking Up A Storm: Actor Prajakta Koli Is Very Conscious about THIS Meal

Vicky Kaushal Calls Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail A 'Cinematic Triumph': 'Bohat Roya Par Dil Khush Ho...

Vicky Kaushal Calls Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail A 'Cinematic Triumph': 'Bohat Roya Par Dil Khush Ho...