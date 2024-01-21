Veteran Lyricist Gulzar, 89, Participates In TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024; Runners Touch His Feet (WATCH)

As the annual TATA Mumbai Marathon kicked off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday morning, legendary Indian lyricist Gulzar was seen as one of the enthusiastic participants in the global event. Runners from not just India but across the globe gathered outside CSTM and were seen beginning their sprint with full fervour as the guns were fired and the event was flagged off.

The 89-year-old lyricist was seen participating in the marathon along with youngsters, who were overjoyed to walk along with the legend.

Several marathoners were seen touching Gulzar's feet and greeting him, and the lyricist too obliged them with pleasantaries. A number of young volunteers and runners escorted him on the track as the marathon was flagged off.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Lyricist Gulzar participates in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/r9hnMDiw1A — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Several photos and videos of Gulzar's participation have surfaced on the internet with netizens lauding his spirit and appreciating his determination.

The TATA Mumbai Marathon is one of the biggest annual events in the city and several celebs are seen participating in it every year. Among the regulars at the marathon are Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Soman, and others.

This year, around 59,000 participants have registered for the marathon, which was flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Among the celebs expected to participate this year are Kalki Koechlin, Rahul Bose, Nikita Dutta, Tara Sharma, Milind Soman, and others.

The total prize money for the winners is set at a whopping US $405,000.