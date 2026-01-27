Who Is Jacob Martin? Ex-India Cricketer Arrested For Drunk Driving After Late Night Accident In Vadodara

Former India cricketer and referee Jacob Martin has landed himself in trouble once again. The former Baroda cricketer was arrested after ramming his luxury SUV into three parked vehicles late at 2:30 AM. Martin was intoxicated the police stated and a case of rash and drunk driving was registered against him.

As per the Indian Express, Martin was driving home from Akota to his residence. He lost control of the steering and crashed into three stationary vehicles - causing serious damage to all vehicles.

Based on a complaint by the owner of the damaged cars, a case was registered against the former cricketer under BNS sections related to rash and drunk driving, police said. The police have confiscated Martin's MG Hector car. The former Baroda captain however was released on bail.

It is not the first Martin's first incident involving alcohol, police or law. The 53-year-old was previously arrested with four others for drinking at a private party in 2013. Gujarat is a dry state with sale and consumption of alcohol prohibited.

Jacob Martin was also held by the Delhi Police in 2011 in a case allegedly involving an illegal human trafficking racket. In 2018, Martin had sustained grievous injuries after being involved in an accident. He made a full recovery.

Martin played 10 ODIs for India, making his debut against the West Indies in 1999. He was a long time captain for Baroda in Ranji Trophy, scoring more than 9000 runs for the state side.