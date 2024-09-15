Who is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of 8/69 Against India B

Image: X

Mumbai Indians bowler Anshul Kamboj has put India C in drivers seat following his 8 wicket haul against India B at the Anantapur Cricket Ground ‘B’ venue in the Duleep Trophy second round match. The arm pacer from Haryana finished with figures of 8/69 and made history by becoming the third bowlers in the history of the competition to take 8 wickets in single innings. He joins the list comprising of Debasis Mohanty (10/46) and Ashoke Dinda (8/123).

After bagging five wickets on day 3, Kamboj picked up three early wickets in the morning session on Sunday. Kamboj wrapped the India B innings for 332 runs after he dismissed No. 11 Mukesh Kumar, leaving Easwaran unbeaten on 157. Batting first, India C had posted 525-run in their first-innings courtesy of a fine 111 runs by wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

Kamboj got the breakthrough for his team by getting rid of well set Jagadeesan who scored 70 runs. The 23-year-old then ran through the middle order of the B side by taking wickets of Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Rinku Singh. Courtesy of Kamboj's brilliant spell, India B, who were 129/0 at one point were reduced to 194/5.

About Anshul Kamboj

Kamboj was born in the town of Karnal in Haryana and is a right-hander pacer as well as a right-handed batter. He has previously also represented the Indian U-19 team in two Youth Test matches against South Africa in 2019.

He came into the limelight during the 2023–24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic competition. The pacer 17 wickets in 10 matches.

Following his brilliant performance, Anshul became part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp in the 2023 IPL season. However Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for ₹20 lakhs in the 2024 auction. The right-arm seamer played three matches in IPL 2024 and took two wickets. He made his debut on May 6th against Sunrisers Hyderabad.