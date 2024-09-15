 Who is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of 8/69 Against India B
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of 8/69 Against India B

Who is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of 8/69 Against India B

Anshul Kamboj helped India C bowl out India B for 332 runs in their 1st innings after he dismissed No 11 Mukesh Kumar, leaving Easwaran unbeaten on 157

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Mumbai Indians bowler Anshul Kamboj has put India C in drivers seat following his 8 wicket haul against India B at the Anantapur Cricket Ground ‘B’ venue in the Duleep Trophy second round match. The arm pacer from Haryana finished with figures of 8/69 and made history by becoming the third bowlers in the history of the competition to take 8 wickets in single innings. He joins the list comprising of Debasis Mohanty (10/46) and Ashoke Dinda (8/123).

After bagging five wickets on day 3, Kamboj picked up three early wickets in the morning session on Sunday. Kamboj wrapped the India B innings for 332 runs after he dismissed No. 11 Mukesh Kumar, leaving Easwaran unbeaten on 157. Batting first, India C had posted 525-run in their first-innings courtesy of a fine 111 runs by wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

Kamboj got the breakthrough for his team by getting rid of well set Jagadeesan who scored 70 runs. The 23-year-old then ran through the middle order of the B side by taking wickets of Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Rinku Singh. Courtesy of Kamboj's brilliant spell, India B, who were 129/0 at one point were reduced to 194/5. 

About Anshul Kamboj

FPJ Shorts
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped
Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines

Kamboj was born in the town of Karnal in Haryana and is a right-hander pacer as well as a right-handed batter. He has previously also represented the Indian U-19 team in two Youth Test matches against South Africa in 2019.

He came into the limelight during the 2023–24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic competition. The pacer 17 wickets in 10 matches.

Following his brilliant performance, Anshul became part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp in the 2023 IPL season. However Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for ₹20 lakhs in the 2024 auction. The right-arm seamer played three matches in IPL 2024 and took two wickets. He made his debut on May 6th against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of...

Who is Anshul Kamboj? Mumbai Indians Pacer Makes History in Duleep Trophy With Bowling Figure Of...

Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal...

Cristiano Ronaldo Honored By Al-Nassr With 'GOAT' Jersey, Fans Create Tifo For Reaching 900-Goal...

Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the...

Watch: Lionel Messi Makes Explosive Comeback From Injury During Inter Miami’s 3-1 Win over the...

How Much Prize Money Neeraj Chopra Earned After Winning Silver at Diamond League 2024?

How Much Prize Money Neeraj Chopra Earned After Winning Silver at Diamond League 2024?

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Diamond League Trophy By 1 Centimeter

Neeraj Chopra Suffers Heartbreak, Misses Diamond League Trophy By 1 Centimeter