Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Gets Wicket Off First Ball During India D vs India A match After Being Trolled For Wearing Shades While Batting; Video

Shreyas Iyer picks up his first wicket in domestic cricket since 2018/19 | Image: X

Shreyas Iyer's eventful day ended with a bright smile on face after picking up wicket during Duleep Trophy match against India A. The India D skipper dismissed India A’s Mayank Agarwal for 56 after completing a low catch of his own bowling. The wicket also signalled the end of the day’s play. This was Iyer’s 5th First-Class wicket and his first one since 2018-19.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before picking up wicket, Iyer became meme fodder on social media after wearing sunglasses while batting. The decision also became a topic of discussion on social media. He was ultimately dismissed for seven ball duck.

Iyer who is leading the India D team walked into bat when the opening batter, Atharva Taide fell in the fourth ball of the first over to Khaleel Ahmed. After facing seven deliveries, Khaleel once again struck with the ball to get rid of his fellow international teammate. A fuller delivery from the left-arm pacer resulted in a catch being given to the fielder, Aaqib Khan at the mid-on position.

India A in complete control against India D

India A having a score of 288/8, with Shams Mulani and Khaleel Ahmed on the crease. The Day 2 began with Mulani missing out on century as he was the first wicket to fall . The southpaw scored a 187-ball 89.

India D's Harshit Rana picked up last wicket of Aaqib Khan in no time. The team's final score stood at 290 runs. Rana was India D's leading wicket-taker, with four wickets.

India D did not have a good start as openers Atharva Taide and Yash Dubey departed for four and 14 runs, respectively. Furthermore, skipper Iyer who walked in wearing sunglasses departed for a seven-ball duck.

Left-hand batter Devdutt Padikkal was the saving face having scored 92 runs in 124 deliveries. The middle order consisting of Sanju Samson, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, and Saurabh Kumar did not make a significant impact

Rana contributed with the bat, smashing 31 runs off 29 deliveries. Notably, 16 of them came from Shams Mulani's over. In pursuit of reducing the deficit, the India D batters kept losing wickets and were bundled out for 183 runs, leaving them trailing by 107 runs.

In the second innings, India A openers, Pratham Singh (59*) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (56) put on a solid opening partnership of 115 runs.

With Agarwal dismissed just before the end of days play the score stood at 115 runs after having lost one wicket. The side will hope to pile on some runs on the board and post a big target for the visitors to chase down.