 'Giving His Best To Troll Himself': Netizens React As Shreyas Iyer Goes For Duck After Coming To Bat Wearing Sunglasses In Duleep Trophy 2024 Fixture; Video
Shreyas Iyer is captaining India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024 tournament.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer was out for a seven-ball duck on day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 fixture between India A and India D in Anantpur. Iyer notably walked out wearing sunglasses, but couldn't make a difference as he chipped one to mid-on, with Aaqib Khan taking a straightforward catch.

The dismissal occurred in the 3rd over of the innings as Atharva Taide had been nipped out by the left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed, trapping him lbw. The captain walked out next and departed within no time after chipping one to mid-on. The previous game against between India C and India D saw the Mumbai-born cricketer register scores of 9 and 54.

Here's the video of Shreyas Iyer's dismissal:

Here's how netizens have reacted to Shreyas Iyer's failure:

Shreyas Iyer not picked in the squad for the opening Test against Bangladesh:

Shreyas Iyer, who last played for India during the ODI series against Sri Lanka, struck a century on his Test debut against New Zealand in 2021. However, the right-handed batter hasn't been able to maintain the required consistency and short-pitched deliveries had become his undoing on multiple occasions.

Hence, the selectors have opted for the likes of KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan for the middle-order role.

Squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

