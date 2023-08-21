Who is Aleksandra Goryachkina? Russian Grandmaster Who Won Women's Chess World Cup 2023

Russian Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina made history on Monday as she clinched the Women's Chess World Cup 2023 title after winning the tiebreaks against Nurgyul Salimova.

Goryachkina fought resiliently throughout a dramatic match to earn $50,000 and the trophy which she narrowly missed in 2021.

Aleksandra Goryachkina defeated Nurgyul Salimova with the White pieces in the 2nd 25'+10'' Rapid tiebreak game.

The first rapid game ended in a draw, so Goryachkina wins the match! She finished as the runner-up in Women's World Cup 2021, and this year she has won the event.

Who is Aleksandra Goryachkina?

24-year-old Aleksandra Goryachkina hails from Orsk in Russia. She is currently ranked world No. 2 in the FIDE chess rankings.

She is the highest ranked female Russian chess Grandmaster in the history of the sport.

Goryachkina has won the Russian Women's Chess Championship three times in the past and is the first player in the history to achieve the feat. She won the tournament in 2015, 2017 and 2021.

Goryachkina belongs to a family of chess players with her parents having ranks above 2200. She also won the U-10, U-14 and U-18 titles in the World Youth Chess Championship along with two World Junior Champion triumphs in women's chess.

