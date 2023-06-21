Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Tackles Unexpected Challenge During 12th Grade Exams, Shares Captivating Tale

Indian rising Chess star Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is one of the youngest stars to achieve the title of Super Grandmaster. Praggnanandhaa, a prodigy at the age of 16, has already attained remarkable accomplishments in his young career, as exemplified by his victory in the 2022 Julius Baer Challenge Championship.

In 2022, Praggnanandhaa won praise for stunning world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in an online championship. Praggnanandhaa, 16, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, had beaten Carlsen at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament. He has gone on to defeat the World Champion, also known as the Mozart of Chess, on three occasions now.

Praggnanandhaa, who is currently appearing for his 12th-grade exams, delighted his fans on social media by sharing an interesting story. The task specifically required him to write a letter to a friend, vividly describing the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Mamallapuram, India in 2022.

"Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear," he tweeted.

Dreams of becoming World Champion

Praggnanandhaa, who was part of the Indian team for the prestigious tournament, finished with a bronze medal in the team event. Speaking at the end of the tournament, Praggnanandhaa said: "My team played really well. We could have gone for Gold and in the end Bronze medal is a good result."

"There have been so many fans supporting us and I hope many people take up chess, even if not professionally, at least as a hobby", he added.

The 16 year old has never shied away from his ambitions to become world champions. He has said that he holds a strong belief that becoming a world champion is an achievable goal within the next three to four years, setting a realistic timeline for himself to accomplish this remarkable feat.

“Yes, my ultimate dream and goal is to become world number one and world chess champion, and I think it can be achievable in the next three to four years,”