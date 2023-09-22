 Who Are The 3 Indian Atheletes China Has Barred From Asian Games 2023?
India has registered protest against China as three athletes belonging to Arunachal Pradesh have been denied entry for the Asian Games 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu. | (Credits: Twitter)

With three Wushu players in Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu, all hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, denied entry to China for Asian Games 2023, there has been a massive row regarding the same. However, the rest of the contingent , which made up to 7 other players and staff, flew to China via Hong Kong after boarding a flight from there.

With Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu dominating the news in entirety, it's tempting to know their background. Wangsu, who is currently aged 23, was part of the team that participated in the 1st Khelo India Women’s Senior National Wushu League earlier this year. Wangsu notably clinched the gold medal in in the Changquan style of Taolu (a set routine of Wushu).

Meanwhile, Onilu Tega, who was supposed to compete in the 52 KG category in the Asian Games in China, made headlines in October 2022 by defeating Manisha Bhati to reach the semi-finals of the National Games in Gujarat. Tega's qualification for the Asian Games was confirmed on July 1st and Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sports & Youths Affair Minister Mama Natung, on behalf of the state Govt wished saying, as quoted by Arunachal Observer:

"It’s a matter of great pride for Mishmi community as you will be the first to take part in the global sports event. The entire Arunachal Pradesh, Lohit and Anjaw districts  in particular, wish you to win laurels for the country."

Mepung Lamgu clinched Gold at National Games:

As far as Mepung Lamgu goes, she won gold during the National Games in Gujarat last year in Taijiquan and Taijijian all-round event. Lamgu also clinched gold in Taijiquan during the the seven-day event International Wushu Championship held in Moscow in February 2022.

With the three athletes being denied entry to China, India has registered protest against China, with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cancelling his travel plans as a mark of protest.

