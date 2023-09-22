Asian Games 2023: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit As 'Mark Of Protest' After Denial Of Entry To Arunachal Athletes

Anurag Thakur | Photo by ANI

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has decided to cancel his trip to China in light of the controversy surrounding the participation of athletes. The decision from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was prompted by China's refusal to grant accreditation and access to certain athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were preparing for the Asian Games.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, reacting to the development, said, “China's action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states."

Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral part: India

In an official statement released by the MEA, India said, "In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

Our response to media queries on some Indian sportspersons being denied entry into 19th Asian Games:https://t.co/wtoQA8zaDH pic.twitter.com/cACRspcQkD — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2023

"A strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China's deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons. China’s action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states," the statement further said.

Informing about Thakur' s decision to cancel his visit, the statement said, "As a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests."

Three women wushu players denied entry

The Organising Committee of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have taken up the matter with the Chinese government over the denial of entry into the country for three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, who have qualified for the Asiad. As a result, India have protested against China.

The three female Wushu players -- Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu -- were scheduled to fly out to China on Wednesday night from IGI Airport in Delhi. But have not been able to reach China till Friday, a day before the Opening Ceremony and two days before the start of the Wushu competitions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)