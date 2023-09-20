 Asian Games 2023: Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain To Be India's Flag-Bearers At Opening Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain To Be India's Flag-Bearers At Opening Ceremony

Asian Games 2023: Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain To Be India's Flag-Bearers At Opening Ceremony

A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took the decision on Wednesday to have joint flag-bearers for the continental showpiece.

A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever.

"We arrived at the decision after much deliberation today," Indian contingent Chef de Mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa told PTI.

"This time we will have two flag-bearers leading the contingent at the Asian Games -- hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain," added Bajwa, who is also Wushu Association of India chief.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had done the honours at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023 Football: China Crush Under-Prepared India 5-1
article-image

More on the flag-bearers

Lovlina had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg category. This year, she won gold in 75kg category at the World Women's Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

Harmanpreet is one of the best drag-flickers in the world and was part of the team that won the historic bronze at the Tokyo Games, breaking the more than four-decade-long Indian hockey team's medal drought in the Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team would be aiming for a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games to secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: BCCI Announces Changes In Men's And Women's Squads
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Have Given Up': India's No. 1 Tennis Player Sumit Nagal Has Less Than ₹1 Lakh Left In Bank...

'I Have Given Up': India's No. 1 Tennis Player Sumit Nagal Has Less Than ₹1 Lakh Left In Bank...

'Ya To Kisi Se Ladai Hui Hai Ya Phir...': Harbhajan Singh's Explosive Take On Yuzvendra Chahal's...

'Ya To Kisi Se Ladai Hui Hai Ya Phir...': Harbhajan Singh's Explosive Take On Yuzvendra Chahal's...

Asian Games 2023: Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain To Be India's...

Asian Games 2023: Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain To Be India's...

Varanasi Cricket Stadium To Be Based On Lord Shiva Theme, PM Modi To Lay Foundation On September 23

Varanasi Cricket Stadium To Be Based On Lord Shiva Theme, PM Modi To Lay Foundation On September 23

Mohammed Siraj Surges To No. 1 in ICC ODI Bowlers' Rankings

Mohammed Siraj Surges To No. 1 in ICC ODI Bowlers' Rankings