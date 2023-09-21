Hriday Chedda Hopes To Turn Tables As He Makes Debut At Asian Games, Wants To Make It Memorable One

Hriday Chedda |

Mumbai: It's always inspiring to hear stories of young individuals making it to the big leagues in their respective fields, whether it's sports, entertainment or any other industry. The journey to the big leagues typically involves a combination of talent, hard work, dedication, perseverance and sometimes a bit of luck.

Hriday Chheda makes it to the Asian Games for the first time to be held in China

And the city's own equestrian Hriday Chheda is one among them as he makes it to the Asian Games for the first time to be held in China later this month. At the moment, he is training in Germany under the watchful eyes of Leonie Bramall, who represented Canada at the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympic games. The 25-year-old Hriday has been training in Germany for over three months for the 19th edition of Asian Games, in the dressage category.

Like many successful individuals, they started honing their skills and interests from a young age, and Hriday started when he was just six years old. And since then, there's been no turning back for the former Jamnabai Narsee School student.

He started taking part in local competitions to gain experience and exposure

He started taking part in local, regional or youth-level competitions or showcases to gain experience and exposure. Success in these smaller venues can attract the attention of scouts or industry professionals, and Hriday was no different.

“Over the past year, we've dedicated ourselves to consistent improvement, and our results reflect our hard work, " said Hriday while talking to FPJ about his training overseas.

“I'm grateful for the unwavering support of my coaches, Corentin Pottier and Camille Judet Cheret, from Pamfou Dressage, as well as the invaluable assistance provided by Ilse van Cranenbroek, the owner of my horse, Emerald,” added the rider who is making his debut at the Games.

There are many talented riders at this championship

Talking about the opponents at the games, the 25-year-old from Mumbai stated, “There are many talented riders at this championship, a few stand out as particularly formidable. Notably, there is a rider from Malaysia, as well as a strong contender from the host country, China, and the defending champions Hong Kong. These riders have spent significant time in Europe and possess impressive stables of horses. It promises to be a captivating and competitive championship”.

The path at the Games can vary greatly depending on the field and individual circumstances. It's essential for young talents to stay focused, work hard, and be open to learning and adapting along the way. Additionally, luck and timing can also play a role, but consistent effort and dedication increase the likelihood of success. And Hriday has all the potential to make India proud. We will give it our best shot, signs off the Mallya Aditi International School, Bangalore, pass out.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)