 'When I Think About That Game, My Body Just Changes': Rashid Khan Recalls Glenn Maxwell's Heroics Against Afghanistan In CWC 2023
Afghanistan will face Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 game in Kingstown on Sunday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Rashid Khan. | (Image Credits: Getty)

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan has suggested that he still has nightmares about the events of the 2023 World game vs Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The spin wizard claimed that Glenn Maxwell's knock was 'unbelievable', but reflected how differently his body reacts when he thinks of the same night.

Chasing 292 for victory, Australia slumped to 91/7 at one stage as Afghanistan were on the verge of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. However, Maxwell helped his side stage a stunning comeback as he belted an unbeaten 201 to script a three-wicket win for Australia.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's encounter against Australia, Rashid said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"At night, whenever I’m going to sleep, sometimes I do think about that game. It just comes in the mind. Sometimes when I think about that game, my body just changes. That was an unbelievable knock, one of the best innings we have ever seen."

Rashid Khan pick of the bowlers against India but Afghanistan suffer defeat:

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Super 8 campaign started in a defeat to Team India at Bridgetown in Barbados on Thursday. After choosing to bat first, Rohit Sharma and co. racked up 181 in 20 overs as Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 53 off 28 deliveries. Rashid was the standout bowler for his side with figures of 4-0-26-3.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the Men in Blue's spectacular bowling effort as he grabbed outstanding figures of 3/7 to bowl Afghanistan out for 134. Arshdeep Singh also picked up 3.

