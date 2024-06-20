 Video: Rashid Khan Tells Suryakumar Yadav Not To Sweep His Deliveries During IND vs AFG T20 World Cup Super 8 Clash
Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have found a way to counter Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in the Super 8 match in Barbados.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Rashid Khan and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav were involved in what looked like a fun banter during the Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Thursday. The interaction occurred between the two elite T20 cricketers as Surya played a couple of well-connected sweeps to counter the wrist-spinner's threat.

Suryakumar Yadav came into the crease when India were in a spot of bother, especially with Rashid Khan dismissing Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. The Mumbai Indians star collected a four and a six off Rashid in the 11th over, forcing the Nangarhar-born cricketer to re-asses his plans. The interaction seemed to have occurred immediately after that over.

