T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Players Struggle To Find Halal Food In Barbados, Forced To Cook Their Own Meals

The Afghanistan cricket team is facing a bizarre issue in Barbados as they prepare for their Super 8 match against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The players and support staff have been forced to cook their own meals as they are struggling to find Halal food in the team hotel, according to Sports Tak.

Extra efforts for food ahead of big match

This could hamper their preparations for the crucial clash against India as players are busy arranging for Halal food from locals in the city but have found it really tough.

They did not have this issue in St Lucia where the team played against the West Indies, but things haven't been so easy in Barbados.

Afghanistan won three out of their four Group C games to qualify for the Super 8s along with India, Australia and Bangladesh.

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head

Afghanistan is yet to beat India in T20 internationals, having lost 7 out of 8 games so far with 1 match producing no result.

But coach Jonathan Trott is confident that the team can cause an upset against Rohit Sharma and Co on Thursday.

"I think day games actually suit us better," Trott said in the pre-match press conference.

"So, quite excited to play India in a day game. Obviously, they're a very, very good side in the day. Obviously, one of the favourites and with being favourites obviously it has added pressure for India, and hopefully we can come in obviously perceived as underdogs but in my mind very much not underdogs and fully prepared and ready for the battle that confronts us tomorrow, which I'm very excited about."