IND vs AFG, T20 WC Super 8s: All Eyes on Virat Kohli's Form As 'Chase Master' Gets Ready For Afghanistan Challenge

As India wrapped up their group stage engagements of the ICC T20 World Cup, they have ticked most boxes, if not all, except that of their most watched superstar: Virat Kohli. Kohli, who was in rollicking form in the Indian Premier League winning the Orange Cap with 741 runs from 15 matches, has been woefully out of form with scores of 1, 4, 0 against Ireland, Pakistan and USA respectively.

With the Canada game abandoned on Saturday, Kohli has lost out on precious match time to get his batting straps back on track ahead of the crucial Super Eight stage.

The 'Chase Master' is one of India's most potent weapons in high-intensity clashes and his lack of form is certainly a cause of concern but given Kohli's pedigree to perform on the big stage, the team management would not break much of a sweat.

India batting great Sunil Gavaskar has put his weight behind Kohli backing him to perform come the Super Eights and played down his poor run in the group stage so far.

"When you get three low scores, it doesn't mean he is not batting well. Sometimes you get good deliveries. Any other day, the ball would've gone wide or over the slip for a boundary, today it didn't. So, there's nothing to worry about. We have to show faith in him. Much believe that he is going to come good, sooner rather than later,'' Gavaskar had said.

Virat Kohli's big-match mentality:

The Delhi-born batter has a penchant for performing on the grandest of occasions and his performance against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 2022 T20 World Cup where he struck a magical 82 off 53 balls remains etched in memory of Indian cricket fans.

Roll back the years and head straight to the 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 match against Australia in Mohali where he banished the Aussies with a magnificent 82 off 51 balls, a blinder of an innings that still remains one of the core Kohli memories and images for Indian supporters.

With the Super Eight stage matches moving to the Caribbean and India playing their first game against Afghanistan on June 20th in Bridgetown, the conditions could progressively get better for batting on the slow pitches that could stay true with regard to the consistent bounce.

Kohli would probably get more time and room to flex his arms and play his patented cover drive and shots around the park.

With the game against Afghanistan expected to bring spinners into play, Kohli would certainly relish the prospect of anchoring the innings in the latter half after providing the initial burst in the powerplay.

King Kohli coming to the party in the Super Eights will kickstart in right earnest India's quest for their first ICC trophy in over a decade.