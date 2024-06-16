Viral Pic: Anushka Sharma Posts Adorable Father’s Day Wish For Virat Kohli With Daughter Vamika’s Footprint

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared an adorable footprint art work by their daughter Vamika Kohli on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday, June 16.

Kohli became a father for the first time when his wife gave birth to a baby girl, Vamika in January 2021. Three years later, in February 2024, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay. Their 3-year-old came up with an unique footprint artwork to celebrate father's day.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted artwork done by the couple's daughter. Vamika created a painted handmade card for her father. The card shows the foot of her and Virat Kohli's, with 'Happy Father's Day' written below the painted foot in red colour.

Along with the Vamika's adorable artwork, Anushka Sharma captioned, 'How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling ....we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli'

Viratt Kohli is on national duty as he is part of Team India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue secured their berth in the Super 8 stage after winning three consecutive matches against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in the group stage. India's final group-stage fixture against Canada was abandoned due to torrential rain in Florida and both teams shared a team.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been struggling with his form as he scored just 5 runs at an average 1.66 in three matches. However, the star batter will look to come up with goods in the Super 8.

Meanwhile, India are slotted in Group A in Super 8 alongside Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh or Netherlands. The Men in Blue will begin their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan at the Keningston Oval in Bridgetown on June 20, Wednesday.