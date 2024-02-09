'Say It 1000 Times': Mohammed Shami Raises No Objection To 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

Mohammed Shami | Credits: Twitter

Team India's pacer Mohammed Shami shared his thoughts on the recent grand inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the popular chants on Jai Shri Ram.

The entire nation was completely gripped in the Ram Mandir ceremony, with Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram which was headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the holy city of Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Several cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj and Virat Kohli were part of the event.

Speaking on News18, Mohammed Shami said that he doesn't have any objection to people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', adding that there are some people from every religion who hate particular. Team India pacer also touched upon Sajda controversy involving him during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka.

"In every religion, you will come across 5 to 10 people who won't like the person from the opposite religion. I don't have any objection against it" Shami said.

"Like how the topic of Sajda came up... If Ram Mandir is being built, then what's the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram... say it 1000 times. If I want to say Allahu Akbar then I will say it 1000 times... what difference does it make?" he added.