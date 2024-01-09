'Will Always Try To Give My Best To Make My Country Proud': Mohammed Shami Honoured To Receive Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami expressed his gratitude after being conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award on Tuesday. With the veteran seamer joining the elite list in the process, he took to his official handle on X and thanked BCCI, his family, teammates, and fans among all other people for reaching this height.

Shami became one of the 26 recipients of the Arjuna award on Tuesday (January 9th), joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Virat Kohli among others to receive the same. Shami had a stellar 2023, headlined by taking 24 scalps in 7 matches during the 2023 World Cup.

Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI,team mates,my family,… pic.twitter.com/fWLGKfY5g8 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) January 9, 2024

Taking to X, the 33-year-old wrote:

"Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI,team mates,my family, staff and big thanks to my fans..Thanks to recognise my hard work..I will always try to give my best to make my country proud... Again thanks to everyone.. Congratulations to others arjun award winners."

Mohammed Shami targets international comeback during England Tests:

With Shami's ankle injury forcing him out of the Test series against South Africa, he has set his sights on returning against England. Speaking to The Times of India, the 33-year-old stated that he has started with the training sessions.

"My rehabilitation is well on track and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress. There is slight stiffness in my ankle but that's fine. I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series."

The Test series against England begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.