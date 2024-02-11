'What Is Javed Miandad Doing In Ranji Trophy?' Netizens React To Rahul Tewatia's Latest Look

Rahul Tewatia. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was spotted sporting an interesting look during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Haryana and Jharkhand as the Haryana Cricket Association posted a photo of him on their social media handle. The spin-bowling all-rounder's look, headlined by a moustache, was compared to that of former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad.

Miandad, a former Pakistan great, played with a moustache during his entire career and racked up over 15000 international runs across Tests and ODIs. The 66-year-old was also an integral part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup campaign in Australia which they won under the leadership of Imran Khan. The right-hander was the 2nd highest run-getter of the tournament, hammering 437 runs in 9 matches at 62.42.

While a few netizens thought Tewatia looked like an 80s cricketer, most of them also pitched in, drawing his resemblance with Miandad.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Rahul Tewatia's new look:

Looking like Miandad — Prashant Shanbhag (@iampshanbhag18) February 11, 2024

And i am confuse,why Javed Miandad is in Indian jersey 😂 — गुनाहों का देवता (@rahulve91691540) February 11, 2024

Javed miandad 2.0 — Amit Rathore (@itsamit1997) February 11, 2024

Rahul Tewatia amasses 144 as Haryana register an innings victory over Jharkhand:

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter slotted in at No.7 for Haryana against Jharkhand and made 144 off 212 deliveries with 24 fours and a solitary six. With opener Ankit Kumar also hitting a century, Haryana amassed 509. In response, Jharkhand only managed scores of 119 and 185. Tewatia also took a wicket each in both innings.

The 30-year-old came into the spotlight after his five sixes in an over in Sharjah led the Rajasthan Royals to an unlikely victory over the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. He has also played critical roles in the dominance of the Gujarat Titans in their two seasons.