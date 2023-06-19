 'Get lost, We Are Better Than Them': Javed Miandad Urges Pakistan to Boycott 2023 World Cup In India; (WATCH)
Miandad was reacting to the controversy that has erupted over the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup in recent months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 09:07 AM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan cricketer, Javed Miandad, made bold claims about the superiority of the Pakistani team and its players compared to their Indian counterparts. The 66-year-old, who was part of the victorious 1992 World Cup team, did not shy away from expressing his views on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Miandad went as far as stating that one day, Modi would face defeat at the hands of his own countrymen.

Miandad slams Modi's policies

In addition to highlighting the current state of cricket between the two nations, Miandad also reminisced about the past, recalling how the India-Pakistan series used to be. However, he did not limit his criticism to just cricket. Miandad specifically called out India's behaviour, drawing attention to what he perceived as problematic policies enacted by Narendra Modi.

“It has always been like this, one year we’d play there, and the next year they’d visit us. Sports is something that unites people. It is used to build relations between two countries,” Miandad said while talking media in Karachi.

“India’s behaviour is not acceptable. Especially, Modi, the day will come when their own people will beat him because he is going in a different direction. You cannot change your neighbours.”

Pakistan should refuse to play in India

In a strong statement, the 66-year-old expressed his belief that Pakistan ought to decline participating in matches in India unless India reciprocates by playing matches in Pakistan.

If it was up to me I would simply refuse. India are supposed to come and play cricket in Pakistan,” he added.

Miandad emphasised that Pakistan’s cricket is better than India's and we should not worry about them.

“If it was me, I would say get lost. We are better than them. Our cricket is better than them. We are producing talents that are making their name in the entire world,” he concluded.

