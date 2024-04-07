'What A Clown Behaviour': Netizens Slam Sanjay Manjrekar Over His 'Back To Serious Business' Remark After Announcing RR's 'Pink Promise' Initiative

Sanjay Manjrekar's controversial remark faced a backlash on social media | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Former Indian cricketer turned cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar faced flak on social media for his controversial remark during the toss between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Rajasthan Royals donned all Pink jerseys for the IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a part of their initiative 'Pink Promise' to show support for Rajasthani women in rural areas and bringing societal change. At the toss, Rajasthan-based woman handed solar lamps to captains Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis.

Sanjay Manjrekar was speaking about the significance of the 'Pink Promise' initiative by the Rajasthan Royals franchise and introduced a Rajasthani woman by the name Kabri Devi at the toss. However, the 58-year-old concluded by saying, 'Now Back To Serious Business' before the coin toss.

Manjrekar's controversial remark didn't go down well with the fans and viewers, who criticized him by dismissing the importance of initiative by quickly focusing back to the game. Many believe that Sanjay Manjrekar's comment distracted from Rajasthan Royals' women empowerment initiative.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sanjay Manjrekar's remark

'Now back to serious business'



what a clown behavior @sanjaymanjrekar 🤡 pic.twitter.com/3HEU9TB6Ou — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 6, 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar talks about RR's ‘Pink Promise’ initiative (where the team wears pink to amply support to women in rural Rajasthan) and concludes it with: "Now back to serious business".



These people can’t even do tokenism properly🤦‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/Pe22QDUiiW — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 6, 2024

What Rajasthan Royals is doing with regard to women empowerment is serous business @sanjaymanjrekar ji. Don’t be so dismissive of the cause!

Good going @rajasthanroyals ! https://t.co/CUTaTJHTo3 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 6, 2024

So Sanjay Manjrekar thinks promoting women in RJ and everyone having electricity in RJ is not a serious business. These crap elite misogynist can’t even tolerate doing tokenism perfectly. Shame! pic.twitter.com/NWHW5Wht4B — Demon God (@love_lonewolf) April 6, 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar - BEHAVE !!!



Talks about women empowerment and then says back to serious business. #RRvsRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/uifAQ6ijV7 — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) April 6, 2024

After speaking about RR's noble PINK initiative, Sanjay Manjrekar told, "Now let's get back to serious business....."



Behave, Mr. Manjrekar!pic.twitter.com/KZ5vnmR87T — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 6, 2024

Absolutely disgusting statement again from @sanjaymanjrekar @StarSportsIndia please take some strong action. He needs to BEHAVE! @rajasthanroyals The statement is insulting to your great initiative! Need some action against this arrogant man!#IPL2024 #CricketTwitter @IPL https://t.co/jgknpzP2Qt — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) April 6, 2024

Noticed this as well. That is a massive faux pas. Tbf, I think it’s a problem with his English. It’s not the best, and he meant to say back to cricket or something to that effect. — Lacompactdisc (@Lacompactdisc) April 6, 2024

Rajasthan Royals' announced the 'Pink Promise' initiative ahead of the IPL 2024. The Pink Jersey was launched Olympic medalist shooter Rajavardhan Singh Rathore. For every six hit by either team during the match, Rajasthan-based franchise pledged to generate electricity at 6 homes with solar power.

Additionally, each ticket purchased for the 'Pink Promise' match, INR 100 will be donated to the foundation.

Rajasthan Royals make it 4 on 4 with win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals continued their winning run as they registered fourth successive victory in IPL 2024 with a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur.

With a target of 184 set by RCB, the hosts chased down it with four balls to spare in the final over. Opener Jos Buttler slammed his maiden century of the season as he scored an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls at a strike rate of 172.41, while skipper Sanju Samson played a brilliant knock of 69 off 42 balls.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru talismanic batter Virat Kohli recorded the first century of the IPL 2024 as he played scintialling innings of 113 off 72 balls at a strike rate of 156.94. He waged a lone warrior as he lacked enough support in the middle after skipper Faf du Plessis's dismissal. However, Kohli's valiant effort went in vain with RCB's third successive defeat of the season.

With the fourth win on the trot, Rajasthan Royals moved to top of the points table with 8 points.