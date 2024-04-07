 Viral Video: Young Fan Runs Onto Pitch To Hug Virat Kohli Amid RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash
A young fan ran onto the pitch to hug Virat Kohli amid the IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 03:57 AM IST
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

For the second time in IPL 2024, a fan breached the security to meet Virat Kohli in Jaipur amid the clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. A video went viral of the same as the security officials were dragging the fan away from the pitch, with a fan at the venue recording the incident.

article-image

The incident occurred during the closing stages of the game as the fan, wearing the RCB jersey entered the ground. A similar incident happened at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the security officials later gave him a hellacious beating outside the ground for his act.

Virat Kohli's 8th IPL century in vain as RCB lose 3 in a row:

Meanwhile, Kohli's masterful century at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur went in vain as Jos Buttler came up with a century of his own to consign the Bengaluru-based franchise to another defeat. After Royals captain Sanju Samson put into bat, Kohli batted throughout the innings, reaching his half-century in 39 balls and century in 66, thereby eventually finishing on 113*.

Later, the Royal Challengers had an excellent start as they dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a two-ball duck. However, the 147-run stand between Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler put the Royals firmly in front. Buttler eventually finished the match off with an unbeaten 100, reaching the three-figure mark in the final over with a six, thereby also hitting the winning runs.

