'Not Just A King': Wasim Jaffer's Tweet For Virat Kohli Goes Viral After His Six Off Nandre Burger In IPL 2024 Clash vs RR

Wasim Jaffer and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer referred to Virat Kohli as the 'Burger King' after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star played a sensational shot for six against Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger. Jaffer took to his official account on X and wrote, "He's not just a King, he's a Burger King."

The incident occurred in the 4th over of the innings as Burger delivered a short-of-a-length delivery. The 35-year-old was quick to pick the length and got into position to deposit the ball over square leg. The commentator in question, Ian Bishop, was also in awe over the shot.

Kohli had already started the match as the highest run-getter of the season, accumulating 203 runs alongside a couple of half-centuries. However, the Royal Challengers have lost 3 out of 4 matches this season, with their only win coming against the Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals put the Royal Challengers Bengaluru into bat in Jaipur:

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. It is also a special occasion for the Royals as they wear an all-pink jersey, dedicating it to the women, to honour them.

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

RR playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.