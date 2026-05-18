Western Railway Crowned Champions Of 'RBI Professional Kho-Kho Tournament 2026' | file photo

Mumbai: The grand final of the ‘RBI Professional Invitational Kho-Kho Tournament 2026’ at Parel’s historic Lal Maidan turned out to be much more than just a clash between two railway giants.

It was a true test of prestige, experience, composure and tactical brilliance. After defeating Western Railway in the Mumbai District Championship earlier in January 2026, Central Railway entered the final with confidence and expectations of dominance once again.

However, Western Railway displayed remarkable discipline, maturity and consistency to register a commanding 15-11 victory and lift the prestigious inaugural RBI Cup. The triumph reflected their excellent preparation, teamwork and strategic planning throughout the tournament.

Toss Won, But Match Slipped Away

Central Railway won the toss and opted to defend first, but failed to capitalise on the advantage. Western Railway immediately put pressure on Central Railway’s defence with sharp attacking play and maintained control right from the opening minutes.

Their strong 10-5 lead at half-time proved to be the turning point of the contest. Although Central Railway showed glimpses of solid defence, they struggled to score crucial points during key moments.

Lack of coordination in attack became clearly visible under pressure. The final was officiated by chief referee Tushar Chikhale, along with referees Sushil Dahimbekar and Devendra Barde.

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Western Railway’s Royal Performance; Complete Team Effort Seals Victory

The biggest strength of Western Railway in the final was their collective performance. Instead of depending on one or two players, the entire squad contributed significantly.

Vrushabh Wagh produced solid defensive performances with 2.30 and 2.50 minutes of defence, effectively restricting Central Railway’s attacking momentum. Aditya Ganpule emerged as the game changer with 2 and 2.40 minutes of defence along with 4 valuable points.

Rahul Mandal (2, 1.10 min defence and 1 point), Mahesh Shinde (1, 1.50 min defence), Vijay Shinde (1 min defence and 2 points), and Abhay Ratnakar, Amit Patil, Nikhil Sodiye and Mazhar Jamadar (2 points each) also made timely contributions to ensure victory.

Western Railway displayed tremendous confidence and control throughout the match, never allowing Central Railway any opportunity to stage a comeback. Their calm and calculated approach reflected the qualities of a true champion side.

Central Railway Fight Hard, But Costly Errors Hurt Their Chances

Despite the defeat, Central Railway continued to battle till the final whistle. Ramji Kashyap tried to keep the team in contention with 2.30 and unbeaten 1.40 minutes of defence along with 1 point.

Dilip Khandvi contributed 3 important points with 1.30 and 1.30 minutes of defence. Shubham Thorat (1, 2.50 min defence and 1 point), Akash Togare (1.20 min defence), Saurabh Ghadge (1.10 min defence and 2 points) and Arnav Patankar (2 points) also displayed fighting spirit.

However, inconsistency remained Central Railway’s biggest weakness throughout the final. Errors in attack and lapses in defensive judgement at crucial moments proved extremely costly. Under pressure, the team failed to execute their plans effectively.

Maharashtra Post Secure Third Place

In the third-place match, Maharashtra Post defeated Rachana Notary Works by 14-12 with 4 minutes remaining, securing victory by 2 points and finishing the tournament on a high note.

Aditya Ganpule and Abhay Ratnakar Shine as Tournament Heroes

The individual awards also reflected Western Railway’s dominance in the tournament. Abhay Ratnakar won the award for Best Attacker, while Aditya Ganpule was named Best All-Rounder.

Central Railway’s Shubham Thorat earned the Best Defender award for his outstanding defensive performances throughout the competition. All three players impressed spectators with their consistency and high-quality performances.

Western Railway Send Strong Message to Rivals

The final made one thing absolutely clear — Western Railway are no longer just a talented side on paper, but a mature and battle-hardened team capable of handling pressure in big matches.

Their earlier title triumph at the Amar Hind Tournament was no coincidence, and this victory once again proved their growing dominance in professional kho-kho. On the other hand, Central Railway will need to seriously reassess their strategy and decision-making in crucial moments going forward.

Grand Prize Distribution Ceremony

The champion team received a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 along with the trophy, while the runners-up were awarded Rs. 15,000 and a trophy. A total prize fund of Rs. 60,000 was distributed during the tournament.

The prize distribution ceremony was conducted at the hands of Punit Pancholi (Chief General Manager, RBI Mumbai Region). Also present on the occasion were Sachin Narsappa (Secretary, RBI Sports Club), Sachin Tambe (External Affairs Secretary, RBI Sports Club), Yashwant Naik, Rajesh Pathare, Nanasaheb Zambre, Balasaheb Toraskar, Parag Ambekar, and Surendra Vishwakarma.

The grand finale at Parel’s iconic Lal Maidan will remain memorable for kho-kho lovers for a long time and once again highlighted how the ‘RBI Professional Invitational Kho-Kho Tournament 2026’ has taken professional kho-kho to a new level.