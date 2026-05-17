'Never Misses The Mark': MS Dhoni Hits Bullseye In Advanced Firearms Testing At NSG Facility In Chennai | VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni spent some time at an NSG training facility in Chennai on the eve of their final home against SRH. Dhoni interacted with the NSG commandos and participated in training drills. In a viral video, the former India captain can be seen hitting the bullseye from his handgun, showcasing his perfect aim.

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MS Dhoni is seen in the video dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans while interacting with the NSG personnel. Multiple visuals online show him inspecting and trying a variety of advanced handguns. In one video, the former India captain can be seen firing it at ease, with zero recoil and hitting the bullseye on multiple occassions.

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Fans were in awe of Dhoni's skills on display. Dhoni has often trained with the armed forces and also shared some light hearted moments with them. The viral video has also sparked questions over the IPL future of MS Dhoni as the fans are still curious to know whether he will continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026 season. MS Dhoni has not played even a single match in the tournament this year. As the tournament progresses, speculations have spiked over his retirement from IPL.

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Dhoni's army connection

MS Dhoni shares a longstanding association with the Indian Army and was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in 2011. Known for his deep interest in the armed forces, Dhoni has participated in military training activities, including sessions with the Parachute Regiment, and is a qualified paratrooper.

In 2019, following India’s World Cup campaign, he spent time with Army personnel in Kashmir as part of his Territorial Army duties. His continued appearances at military and tactical training facilities have reinforced his image as one of Indian sport’s most prominent public figures associated with the armed forces.